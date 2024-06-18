Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty in US Murder-for-Hire Case
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court. Extradited from the Czech Republic, Gupta faces a maximum sentence of 10 years per charge if convicted. The next hearing is set for June 28.
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Manhattan federal court.
Extradited from the Czech Republic, Gupta marked his first appearance before Magistrate Judge James Cott. Attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe entered the not guilty plea on Gupta's behalf. Held in a Brooklyn detention facility, Gupta faces serious charges, including conspiracy and murder-for-hire, each carrying a maximum of 10 years imprisonment if convicted.
The upcoming court hearing is scheduled for June 28. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland underscored the Justice Department's stance against silencing American citizens, emphasizing the importance of ensuring justice.
