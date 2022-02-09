Left Menu

UK PM to visit Poland, NATO chief amid Ukraine crisis

It did not contain the meeting's agenda. The visits come as Western countries are working to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border, where thousands of Russian troops are gathered.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:19 IST
UK PM to visit Poland, NATO chief amid Ukraine crisis
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit Poland and NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday amid tensions over the security situation in Ukraine.

Johnson will visit British soldiers stationed in Poland together with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and will also meet President Andrzej Duda, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. Johnson is also set to meet North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on the same day, according to a NATO statement. It did not contain the meeting's agenda.

The visits come as Western countries are working to de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border, where thousands of Russian troops are gathered. Defence minister Ben Wallace had said on Monday week that Britain would send a further 350 troops to Poland. Last year it sent 100 troops to Poland to help support it with a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022