Brazil lower house lawmakers vote to speed through pesticide bill

Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved a measure to speed through a vote on a bill that seeks to loosen controls on pesticide approvals and use in one of the world's largest agricultural producers.

Lawmakers will now proceed to a full plenary vote on the proposal, dubbed the "Poison Bill" by critics who say it paves the way for more dangerous pesticides to be used. Supporters, including the lower house's agribusiness bloc, deny it would be dangerous, arguing that it cuts red tape for approvals and provides more transparency.

Also Read: Brazil's COVID-19 cases rise by record 224,567 to over 24.53 mln

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)