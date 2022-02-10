CBI summons TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday summoned Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with its probe into a multi-crore cattle smuggling racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border, a source in the agency said. Mandal has been asked to depose before the CBI officials at Nizam Palace here on February 14, he said.

On Wednesday, the central agency had summoned TMC MP and actor Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, in connection with the same probe. He has been asked to appear on February 15. The CBI had earlier questioned several persons, including Bikash Mishra, brother of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the cattle smuggling racket, and considered close to West Bengal's ruling TMC.

The agency had also interrogated Enamul Haque, the prime accused in the case.

Both Bikash Mishra and Haque were taken to CBI custody, and the latter was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The CBI had also apprehended a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion for his alleged involvement in the racket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)