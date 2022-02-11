Left Menu

Explosion at S.Korea Yeochun NCC plant in Yeosu kills four - Yonhap

Updated: 11-02-2022 07:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 07:47 IST
Explosion at S.Korea Yeochun NCC plant in Yeosu kills four - Yonhap
An explosion at South Korean petrochemical company Yeochun NCC's (YNCC) plant in the city of Yeosu has killed four people, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

YNCC could not be immediately reached for comment.

