Russia will continue dialogue with West - Lavrov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:16 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will continue its dialogue with the West on security issues and is ready for separate talks on intermediate-range nuclear missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Moscow, Lavrov dismissed as "information terrorism" reports that Russia is planning an incursion into Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

