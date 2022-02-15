Russia will continue dialogue with West - Lavrov
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will continue its dialogue with the West on security issues and is ready for separate talks on intermediate-range nuclear missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Speaking after talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Moscow, Lavrov dismissed as "information terrorism" reports that Russia is planning an incursion into Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- Polish
- Zbigniew Rau
- Lavrov
- West
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Lavrov, U.S. Blinken to speak Feb.1 - report
Poland may supply Ukraine with defence munitions, says Polish official
Poland sees signs Russia will boost military presence in Belarus - Polish foreign minister
Blinken to speak with Russia's Lavrov on Tuesday morning - State Dept
Govt proposes reduction in import duty on cut & polished diamonds & gemstones to 5pc