Train with Russian military equipment leaves Crimea - report

Russia continued to remove troops and equipment from Crimea on Thursday as another train with military hardware left the peninsula after completing drill there, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Russia, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, says it is pulling back some units from areas adjacent to its neighbour's borders, but Kyiv and the West say they have no evidence of that.

