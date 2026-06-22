Kremlin says intense work is under way to try to minimise fuel disruptions in Crimea

The Kremlin Said On Monday That Intense Work Was Under Way To Try To Minimise The Negative Consequences Of Fuel Disruption In Russianheld Crimea Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks On The Black Sea Peninsula Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Also Said That There Was A Coordination Mechanism Between The Government And Oil Companies When It Came To Fuel Prices Nationwide And That All Necessary Measures Were Being Taken

The ​Kremlin ‌said on ​Monday that intense work was ‌under way to try to minimise the negative consequences ‌of fuel disruption in ‌Russian-held Crimea following Ukrainian drone attacks on the Black ⁠Sea ​peninsula.

Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov also ⁠said that there was ​a coordination mechanism between the ⁠government and oil companies when ⁠it ​came to fuel prices nationwide and ⁠that all necessary measures were being ⁠taken.