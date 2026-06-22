Kremlin says intense work is under way to try to minimise fuel disruptions in Crimea

The Kremlin is working to mitigate the effects of fuel disruptions in Russian-held Crimea following Ukrainian drone attacks, with measures being taken to stabilise fuel prices nationwide.

Reuters | The Kremlin Said On Monday That Intense Work Was Under Way To Try To Minimise The Negative Consequences Of Fuel Disruption In Russianheld Crimea Following Ukrainian Drone Attacks On The Black Sea Peninsula Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Also Said That There Was A Coordination Mechanism Between The Government And Oil Companies When It Came To Fuel Prices Nationwide And That All Necessary Measures Were Being Taken | Updated: 22-06-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 16:25 IST
Kremlin says intense work is under way to try to minimise fuel disruptions in Crimea
Dmitry Peskov
  • Country:
  • Russia

The ​Kremlin ‌said on ​Monday that intense work was ‌under way to try to minimise the negative consequences ‌of fuel disruption in ‌Russian-held Crimea following Ukrainian drone attacks on the Black ⁠Sea ​peninsula.

Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov also ⁠said that there was ​a coordination mechanism between the ⁠government and oil companies when ⁠it ​came to fuel prices nationwide and ⁠that all necessary measures were being ⁠taken.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026