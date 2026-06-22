Kremlin says intense work is under way to try to minimise fuel disruptions in Crimea
The Kremlin is working to mitigate the effects of fuel disruptions in Russian-held Crimea following Ukrainian drone attacks, with measures being taken to stabilise fuel prices nationwide.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Monday that intense work was under way to try to minimise the negative consequences of fuel disruption in Russian-held Crimea following Ukrainian drone attacks on the Black Sea peninsula.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that there was a coordination mechanism between the government and oil companies when it came to fuel prices nationwide and that all necessary measures were being taken.
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