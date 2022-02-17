Russia willing to discuss mutual checks on missile sites with U.S. - RIA

Russia is willing to work with the United States on a proposal for the two countries to carry out mutual inspections on some of each other's missile sites, RIA news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying on Thursday.

The ministry said Moscow was willing to discuss allowing checks on some of its facilities in the European part of Russia in exchange for verification of U.S. missile defence sites in Poland and Romania, RIA reported.

