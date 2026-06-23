U.S. focused on fair trade deal with India that benefits both countries, U.S. embassy says
The US is seeking a fair, reciprocal trade deal with India to open markets for American exporters and deliver mutual benefits to both countries.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal with India that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both countries, the U.S. Embassy in India said in an X post on Tuesday.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday to advance negotiations on the interim agreement between the two countries, the embassy said.
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