U.S. focused on fair trade deal with India that benefits both countries, U.S. embassy says

The United States Is Focused On Securing A Fair

​The ‌United States ​is focused on securing a ‌fair, reciprocal trade deal with India that opens markets ‌for American exporters ‌and delivers benefits to both countries, the U.S. Embassy ⁠in ​India ⁠said in an X post ⁠on Tuesday.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson ​Greer met Indian trade minister ⁠Piyush Goyal in New ⁠Delhi ​on Tuesday to advance negotiations on ⁠the interim agreement between the ⁠two ⁠countries, the embassy said.