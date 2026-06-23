U.S. focused on fair trade deal with India that benefits both countries, U.S. embassy says

The US is seeking a fair, reciprocal trade deal with India to open markets for American exporters and deliver mutual benefits to both countries.

Reuters | The United States Is Focused On Securing A Fair | Updated: 23-06-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 14:11 IST
U.S. focused on fair trade deal with India that benefits both countries, U.S. embassy says
Jamieson Greer
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ‌United States ​is focused on securing a ‌fair, reciprocal trade deal with India that opens markets ‌for American exporters ‌and delivers benefits to both countries, the U.S. Embassy ⁠in ​India ⁠said in an X post ⁠on Tuesday.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson ​Greer met Indian trade minister ⁠Piyush Goyal in New ⁠Delhi ​on Tuesday to advance negotiations on ⁠the interim agreement between the ⁠two ⁠countries, the embassy said.

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