Iranian ambassador to UN reports good progress in US-Iran peace talks
Iran's ambassador to the UN reported good progress in US-Iran peace deal talks in Switzerland, with two working groups to be established to discuss sanctions and nuclear activities.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday reported good progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran during peace deal talks in Switzerland.
"Our colleagues continue to discuss in very good talks yesterday at technical level," said Ali Bahreini, adding that two working groups will be established within the coming days to discuss the removal of sanctions against Iran, and issues related to Iranian nuclear activities.
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