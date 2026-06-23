Iranian ambassador to UN reports good progress in US-Iran peace talks

Irans Ambassador To The United Nations In Geneva On Tuesday Reported Good Progress In Negotiations Between The United States And Iran During Peace Deal Talks In Switzerland Our Colleagues Continue To Discuss In Very Good Talks Yesterday At Technical Level

‌Iran's ambassador ​to the United Nations ‌in Geneva on Tuesday reported good progress in negotiations between ‌the United States and ‌Iran during peace deal talks in Switzerland.

"Our colleagues continue ⁠to ​discuss ⁠in very good talks yesterday at ⁠technical level," said Ali ​Bahreini, adding that two working ⁠groups will be established ⁠within ​the coming days to discuss the removal of ⁠sanctions against Iran, and ⁠issues related ⁠to Iranian nuclear activities.