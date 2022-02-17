Left Menu

Woman swallowed 51 capsules containing 501 grams of heroin; arrested at IGI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:06 IST
Woman swallowed 51 capsules containing 501 grams of heroin; arrested at IGI
A woman was arrested at the IGI Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 51 capsules containing 501 grams of heroin which she had swallowed, a customs official said on Thursday.

On the basis of suspicion, the passenger, who arrived on February 9 at Terminal 3 from Uganda to Dubai and further from Doha to Delhi, was intercepted at the Green Channel, the office of the commissioner of customs said in a statement.

She was carrying one bagpack and one hand bag and during the X-ray, nothing suspicious was found in her bags.

On further enquiry, she accepted that she has concealed some capsules in her body following which she was taken for medical examination, it said.

She was admitted to RML hospital and 51 capsules were recovered, the statement said.

The capsules contained 501 gm of an off-white coloured substance, which appeared to be heroin. Its value in the international market is estimated to be Rs 3.5 crore, it said.

She was arrested under sections of the NDPS Act and the substance was seized along with concealing material.

For the purpose of customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.

Further investigation was underway, it said.

