BRIEF-Kuwait Bourse Chief Expects TO Launch Commercial Sukuk And Bonds Market In 2022 - Al Arabiya TV
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:38 IST
* KUWAIT BOURSE CHIEF EXPECTS TO LAUNCH COMMERCIAL SUKUK AND BONDS MARKET AS WELL AS ETFS IN 2022 - AL ARABIYA TV
* KUWAIT BOURSE CHIEF EXPECTS MARKET MAKERS TO RISE TO 8 FROM 5 - AL ARABIYA TV
