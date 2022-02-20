BRIEF-Kuwait Bourse Chief Expects TO Launch Commercial Sukuk And Bonds Market In 2022 - Al Arabiya TV

* KUWAIT BOURSE CHIEF EXPECTS TO LAUNCH COMMERCIAL SUKUK AND BONDS MARKET AS WELL AS ETFS IN 2022 - AL ARABIYA TV

* KUWAIT BOURSE CHIEF EXPECTS MARKET MAKERS TO RISE TO 8 FROM 5 - AL ARABIYA TV

