Ukraine president to nation: ''We are not afraid of anyone''
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 06:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 06:21 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything.'' He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognising separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.
The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday night, and the US has moved to impose sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir
- The UN Security Council
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron heads to Moscow to help east tensions over Ukraine
Ukraine to raise 'unfair' weapons issue during German minister's visit
France's Macron flies to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions
Ukraine to discuss 'unfair' German military hardware stance with foreign minister
Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine