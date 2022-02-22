Left Menu

CPI-M worker murder case: Kerala Congress chief slams police for deteriorating law and order in state

Kerala Congress unit chief K Sudhakaran condemned the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Thalassery in Kannur district on Monday and said police is responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-02-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 09:04 IST
CPI-M worker murder case: Kerala Congress chief slams police for deteriorating law and order in state
K Sudhakaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Congress unit chief K Sudhakaran condemned the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Thalassery in Kannur district on Monday and said police is responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he said, "This kind of incidences is happening daily in the state. Police don't have any control over law and order in the state. The Kerala police do not have any power to curb the violence in the state."

On the directive of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to stop pension to ministers' personal staff, the Congress leader said, "It is totally illegal. We don't support his statement. The Governor does not have the right to give the direction. The government should decide and the treasury is not owned by the governor." A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022