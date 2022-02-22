Security Council emergency meeting on Ukraine: Major conflict must be ‘prevented at all costs’

Secretary-General António Guterres is “greatly concerned” by the Russian Federation’s decision on the status of certain areas of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, his Spokesperson said on Monday

“The risk of major conflict is real and needs to be prevented at all costs,” Rosemary A. DiCarlo said, reminding that Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions “in violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty” risk having regional and global repercussions.

“We also regret the order today to deploy Russian troops into Eastern Ukraine, reportedly on a ‘peacekeeping mission’”, she added, recalling that the developments followed the decision to order “a mass evacuation of civilian residents of Donetsk and Luhansk into the Russian Federation”.

Sweeping violations

Ms. DiCarlo also raised concern over escalating shelling across the contact line, which have reportedly lead to a number of casualties.

She cited the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission in counting 3,231 ceasefire violations in the Donbas area from 18-20 February: 1,073 ceasefire violations, including 926 explosions in the Luhansk region, and 2,158 ceasefire violations, including 1,100 explosions, in Donetsk region.

“We remind all involved of their responsibilities under international humanitarian law and human rights law”, underscored the senior UN official.

Although the UN is not able to verify the numerous claims made by various actors, she expressed anxiety over reports of civilian casualties, the targeting of critical civilian infrastructure, and ongoing evacuations.

On the brink

Moreover, Ms. DiCarlo flagged possible implications that the latest developments will have on existing negotiation frameworks.

“Amid the current risks and uncertainty, it is even more important to pursue dialogue”, she said, underscoring that “negotiation is the only way” to address the differences.

Before the any further escalation, she called on all relevant actors to focus their efforts on an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, and actions and statements that may worsen the situation must be avoided”, she said.

The UN political chief explained that over the past few weeks, key actors have been engaged in “intense diplomatic efforts” to avert a new eruption of conflict in the heart of Europe.

‘Critical’ time ahead

Ms. DiCarlo reiterated the UN’s staunch commitment to Ukraine – a founding member of the United Nations – as it continues to pursue the democratic reform agenda 30 years after independence.

“During this difficult period, we are committed to stay and deliver and remain fully operational in Ukraine, including in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The safety and security of all our staff is of utmost concern to the Organization and must be respected by all parties”, she stated.

In closing, Ms. DiCarlo described as “critical”, the next hours and days, assuring the Council that the Secretary-General would continue to work towards a resolution to the current crisis.

Russia to West: Do not make situation worse

After “a number of very emotional statements, categorical assessments and far-reaching conclusions”, Russia’s UN Ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya said he would not react but instead concentrate on “how to avoid war.”

He informed the Member States that in accordance with agreements “signed today by Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics...the functions of maintaining peace in their territories will be carried out by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”.

Mr. Nebenzya also urged Western colleagues to “come to their senses, put aside their emotions and not make the situation worse”.

‘Swift and severe’ repercussions may lie ahead

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called President Putin’s move the basis for Russia to create a pretext to further invade Ukraine, the consequences of which would be felt “far beyond Ukraine’s borders”.

She said the Mr. Putin is “testing our resolve” and wants to “demonstrate that through force, he can make a farce of the UN”.

Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said that the US would take further measures to hold Russia accountable for this “clear violation of international law”, stressing that the response will be “swift and severe” should Russia further invade Ukraine.

Cease hostilities, immediately

Amid an intense spike in shelling in eastern Ukraine by opposing sides, the concentration of Russian troops reportedly continues to increase at the country’s borders.

The Secretary-General is urging all relevant actors to focus their efforts on “ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritizing diplomacy to address all issues peacefully”.

Mr. Dujarric assured that in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions, the UN remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders.

The UN chief was planning to make and official visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but in light of the deteriorating situation regarding Ukraine, he has cancelled the mission.

