Explosion in Himachal factory, seven dead

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries on Tuesday in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district where firecrackers were being made, a senior district official said. Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma told PTI that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area of Una district. Prima facie, most of the dead and injured are migrant laborers, he added. Police and rescue personnel are at the spot. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

