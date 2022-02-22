Tripura Police arrests two hackers from Bihar for embezzling PMMVY funds

The Crime Branch of Tripura Police arrested two hackers from Bihar's Samastipur district for allegedly embezzling funds allotted under Pradhan Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), an officer said on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Crime Branch carried out a raid at Tejpur in Bihar and with the help from local police nabbed the two persons in connection with the embezzlement of money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh, the officer said.

''We have got them on transit remand to take them here and produced them before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kailashahar, Saikat Das on Monday. The duo was sent to five-day police remand for interrogation by the court", he said.

An FIR was lodged against 'unknown persons' under section 420 IPC (cheating ) and 86 of Information Technology ACT by an official of the Social Welfare and Social Education (SWSE) department at Kailashahar police station on March 21, last year. In the FIR it was alleged funds allotted under Pradhan Mantri Matri Bandana Yojana (PMMVY) for expectant mothers of the state were embezzled. "We suspect the duo might have looted away around Rs 30 lakh sanctioned under the PMMVY after hacking the accounts of beneficiaries. Interrogation has already begun but it is not known how many expectant mothers were cheated so far", the official said. Each beneficiary is entitled to Rs 5,000 as per the PMMBY scheme.

