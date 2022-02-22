Left Menu

Tripura Police arrests two hackers from Bihar for embezzling PMMVY funds

The duo was sent to five-day police remand for interrogation by the court, he said.An FIR was lodged against unknown persons under section 420 IPC cheating and 86 of Information Technology ACT by an official of the Social Welfare and Social Education SWSE department at Kailashahar police station on March 21, last year.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:12 IST
Tripura Police arrests two hackers from Bihar for embezzling PMMVY funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Tripura Police arrested two hackers from Bihar's Samastipur district for allegedly embezzling funds allotted under Pradhan Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), an officer said on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Crime Branch carried out a raid at Tejpur in Bihar and with the help from local police nabbed the two persons in connection with the embezzlement of money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh, the officer said.

''We have got them on transit remand to take them here and produced them before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kailashahar, Saikat Das on Monday. The duo was sent to five-day police remand for interrogation by the court", he said.

An FIR was lodged against 'unknown persons' under section 420 IPC (cheating ) and 86 of Information Technology ACT by an official of the Social Welfare and Social Education (SWSE) department at Kailashahar police station on March 21, last year. In the FIR it was alleged funds allotted under Pradhan Mantri Matri Bandana Yojana (PMMVY) for expectant mothers of the state were embezzled. "We suspect the duo might have looted away around Rs 30 lakh sanctioned under the PMMVY after hacking the accounts of beneficiaries. Interrogation has already begun but it is not known how many expectant mothers were cheated so far", the official said. Each beneficiary is entitled to Rs 5,000 as per the PMMBY scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022