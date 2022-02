BRIEF-U.S. Increases Restrictions On Dealings In Russian Sovereign Debt -Treasury Dept.

* U.S. INCREASES RESTRICTIONS ON DEALINGS IN RUSSIAN SOVEREIGN DEBT -TREASURY DEPARTMENT STATEMENT

* U.S. IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON "ELITES" CLOSE TO RUSSIA'S PRESIDENT PUTIN - TREASURY DEPARTMENT STATEMENT * U.S. ISSUES GENERAL LICENSE AUTHORIZING CERTAIN WIND DOWN TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING RUSSIA'S VEB BANK - TREASURY DEPARTMENT STATEMENT

* U.S. IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON 3 INDIVIDUALS UNDER SANCTIONS AIMED AT RUSSIA - TREASURY DEPARTMENT STATEMENT Source text : https://bit.ly/3t1gyeE

