Bravo Backs West Indies' Success on Familiar Indian Turf

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo expressed confidence that the team's familiarity with Indian conditions could benefit them in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The tournament, which is set to take place from February 7 to March 8, will be hosted in various locations across India and Sri Lanka. Bravo highlighted the experience and balance within the current squad.

Bravo, who was a key player in the 2016 T20 World Cup-winning team, pointed out the blend of youth and experience among the players. He noted that many have played in India through the IPL, offering them a strategic advantage. Bravo is currently in India for the World Legends Pro T20 League, representing Pune Panthers.

