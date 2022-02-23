Left Menu

Maha: Hospital ward boy arrested for molesting elderly woman patient

The woman initially did not inform anyone about the incident, but after getting discharged from the hospital, she told her family members about it.Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 354 molestation, the official said.

Police have arrested a ward boy of a private hospital in Dombivli town here in Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a 75-year-old woman patient, an official said on Wednesday. The woman in her police complaint filed on Tuesday said the accused molested her on a couple of occasions between February 16 and 19, when she was undergoing treatment at the hospital and was taken to the X-ray room, the official from Ram Nagar police station said. The woman initially did not inform anyone about the incident, but after getting discharged from the hospital, she told her family members about it.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation), the official said.

