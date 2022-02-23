Left Menu

UK not yet certain if Russian troops have entered Donbass region

Britain is not yet sure whether Russian troops have entered two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday. "We do not have verified evidence that that has taken place yet," Truss told LBC radio she said when asked whether deployments into the regions ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin had taken place. "The situation is currently ambiguous.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:41 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
"The situation is currently ambiguous. We have to be absolutely clear when that happens, and we will be clear when that has happened. "What I'm saying is there is all kinds of fake material circulating on the internet. What we have to make sure is that our intelligence services are fully verifying what is happening."

