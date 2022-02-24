U.N. Security council to meet Wednesday night on Ukraine -diplomats
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 05:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 05:33 IST
The United Nations Security Council will meet on Wednesday night to discuss Ukraine, diplomats said, after separatists in eastern Ukraine asked for Russia for help to repel "aggression".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
