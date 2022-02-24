Left Menu

OSCE says monitoring mission in Ukraine implementing contingency plans

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:35 IST
Organization for Security and Cooperation Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's secretary-general said on Thursday its Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which has hundreds of observers in the east of the country, is adapting after Russia's military offensive.

"The mission's well-developed contingency plans are being put in action," OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said in a speech to the OSCE's Parliamentary Assembly, without providing details. "The safety and security of our personnel is our utmost priority," she added.

