OSCE says monitoring mission in Ukraine implementing contingency plans

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's secretary-general said on Thursday its Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which has hundreds of observers in the east of the country, is adapting after Russia's military offensive.

"The mission's well-developed contingency plans are being put in action," OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid said in a speech to the OSCE's Parliamentary Assembly, without providing details. "The safety and security of our personnel is our utmost priority," she added.

