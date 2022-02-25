Ukrainian president signs decree on general mobilisation of population -Interfax
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree on the general mobilisation of the population in the wake of Russia's invasion, the Interfax Ukraine news agency said on Thursday.
Citing a decree on the presidential website, the agency said the mobilisation would be carried out within 90 days of the decree coming into force.
