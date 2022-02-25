Call center established to help students stranded in Ukraine, Chhattisgarh govt in constant touch with Centre: CM Baghel

With the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that many students of Chattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine and that a call center has been set up in the state where about 70 students have reached out so far. He added that the government is trying to help them at every level and that the state government is in constant touch with the Government of India.

"Many students of the country are stuck in Ukraine. Many children of our state are also trapped there. A call center has been set up in the state where about 70 students have reached out. We are trying to help them at every level. We are in constant touch with the Government of India," Baghel told the reporters in Raipur. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday had said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.

The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Ukraine had gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Putin on Thursday said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv earlier today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe.Leaders from a number of countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

