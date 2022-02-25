Czechs close general consulate in Lviv for security reasons
The Czech Republic has closed its general consulate in Lviv in western Ukraine for security reasons, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday.
The country had earlier closed its embassy in Kyiv.
