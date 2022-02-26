Mercosur bloc, waiting on Brazil, pulls statement condemning Ukraine invasion

A joint statement signed by three of the four founding members of South American trade bloc Mercosur on Friday condemning Russia's attacks against Ukraine was removed from the internet for lack of consensus between members. The Paraguayan Foreign Ministry, which first issued the statement, said it was a draft communique that was still being negotiated.

The note was published on the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry website with the endorsement of Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay, but not Brazil, sources said. Earlier, a diplomatic source told Reuters the statement was wrongly uploaded and it was removed to wait for Brazil's position.

Another diplomatic source in Brazil consulted by Reuters confirmed that version of events, adding that the note did not have the approval of Brazil. Brazil did, however, vote in favor of a UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia's actions.

The now-retracted note said the Russian advance on Ukrainian territory constituted an "open violation of the principles and norms of International Law." They called for "the immediate withdrawal of the Russian military forces from Ukrainian territory." The statement lacked the backing of Mercosur's heftiest member, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been circumspect in his comments this week on the Ukraine conflict.

Bolsonaro drew criticism from the White House for expressing "solidarity" with Russia during a visit to Moscow this month where he met with President Vladimir Putin. Brazil's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday expressing "concern" with Russia's military operations but stopping short of a condemnation. Bolsonaro publicly scolded his vice president for condemning the Russian invasion and said it was not his place to talk about the crisis.

Mercosur was founded in 1991 by Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Venezuela was incorporated and then suspended, while Bolivia is in the accession process.

