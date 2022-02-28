Left Menu

Lithuanian president asks NATO chief for more troops, air defence

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:44 IST
Lithuanian president asks NATO chief for more troops, air defence
Gitanas Nauseda Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday he had called on NATO to increase the alliance's presence in the Baltic region by adding more troops and equipment.

In a telephone meeting, Nauseda told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Baltic air defenses must be improved and that adding troops is "of vital importance in the current security context", the president's office said in a statement.

"NATO should increase the Baltic region security by adding troops, weapons systems, and military equipment to its current forces there," Nauseda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022