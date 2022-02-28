Czech PM supports Ukraine efforts on EU entry -CTK
The Czech Republic supports Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union, Prime Minister Petr Fiala was cited as saying by the CTK news agency on Monday.
Fiala said it was necessary to give a clear signal that Ukraine was welcome in Europe's community of democratic countries, CTK reported.
