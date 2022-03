BRIEF-H&M Group Temporarily Pauses All Sales In Russia

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB: * GROUP TEMPORARILY PAUSES ALL SALES IN RUSSIA

* STORES IN UKRAINE HAVE ALREADY BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO SAFETY OF CUSTOMERS AND COLLEAGUES * SITUATION IS CONTINUOUSLY MONITORED AND EVALUATED; REPRESENTATIVES OF COMPANY ARE IN DIALOGUE WITH ALL RELEVANT STAKEHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

