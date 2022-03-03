Left Menu

France launches terrorism probe after attack on jailed Corsican nationalist

French prosecutors said on Thursday they were launching a terrorism investigation after Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna was violently attacked on Wednesday by another prisoner in a jail in Arles, Southern France. According to French media reports, Colonna is in a coma after being strangled in the prison's gym. "The circumstances of the act and initial elements of the probe can rule out a personal motivation," the statement said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:21 IST
French prosecutors said on Thursday they were launching a terrorism investigation after Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna was violently attacked on Wednesday by another prisoner in a jail in Arles, Southern France. According to French media reports, Colonna is in a coma after being strangled in the prison's gym.

"The circumstances of the act and initial elements of the probe can rule out a personal motivation," the statement said. The man who allegedly carried the attack was serving a nine-year sentence for planning terrorist attacks, it added.

Colonna, a Corsican shepherd, is serving a life sentence for the 1998 murder of Claude Erignac, who as prefect of Corsica embodied the power of the French state on an island with a history of separatist violence.

