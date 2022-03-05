Left Menu

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-03-2022
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia
Puma, which has 100 stores in Russia, had already stopped deliveries to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Image Credit: Flickr
German sportswear maker Puma has decided to suspend operations at all its stores in Russia, it said on Saturday.

Puma, which has 100 stores in Russia, had already stopped deliveries to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

