Left Menu

People of Indore locality celebrate 'birthday' of garden

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:46 IST
People of Indore locality celebrate 'birthday' of garden
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People of Dhanwantari Nagar area in Indore celebrated the ''birthday'' of a garden with a cake-cutting function to create awareness about greenery and the environment, a civic official said on Monday.

The event was observed at Atal Udyan, spread over 80,000 square feet and developed jointly by the 5000-odd people of the locality and Indore Municipal Corporation, on Sunday night.

It will create an emotional connection of the people with this garden and will help the IMC in maintaining cleanliness, said former corporator Balram Verma, who played an active role in the development of the garden.

IMC Garden Officer Chetan Patil said the civic body, which maintains 850 gardens, has planned to hand over the maintenance of public parks to resident welfare organisations, for which they will have to pay a certain amount to the civic body. Incidentally, Indore has won the cleanest city tag five times in a row in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022