People of Indore locality celebrate 'birthday' of garden

People of Dhanwantari Nagar area in Indore celebrated the ''birthday'' of a garden with a cake-cutting function to create awareness about greenery and the environment, a civic official said on Monday.

The event was observed at Atal Udyan, spread over 80,000 square feet and developed jointly by the 5000-odd people of the locality and Indore Municipal Corporation, on Sunday night.

It will create an emotional connection of the people with this garden and will help the IMC in maintaining cleanliness, said former corporator Balram Verma, who played an active role in the development of the garden.

IMC Garden Officer Chetan Patil said the civic body, which maintains 850 gardens, has planned to hand over the maintenance of public parks to resident welfare organisations, for which they will have to pay a certain amount to the civic body. Incidentally, Indore has won the cleanest city tag five times in a row in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan.

