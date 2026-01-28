Left Menu

Indore's Bhagirathpura Water Crisis Unveils Health Emergency

The Indore High Court has established a commission to investigate water contamination in Bhagirathpura. The contamination led to a deadly outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea, claiming numerous lives. Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta will lead the probe into the source and impact of the contamination, aiming to identify and address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:06 IST
Indore's Bhagirathpura Water Crisis Unveils Health Emergency
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench has initiated an inquiry commission to probe water contamination in Bhagirathpura. This decision follows alarming reports linking several deaths to a recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea caused by tainted water.

A division bench, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, highlighted the urgent need for investigation by a credible authority. Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former High Court judge, will head the commission to determine the root cause of the contamination.

The court ordered the submission of an interim report within four weeks of the commission's commencement. The comprehensive inquiry will involve summoning officials, examining records, and testing water samples, with cooperation expected from various state bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026