Indore's Bhagirathpura Water Crisis Unveils Health Emergency
The Indore High Court has established a commission to investigate water contamination in Bhagirathpura. The contamination led to a deadly outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea, claiming numerous lives. Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta will lead the probe into the source and impact of the contamination, aiming to identify and address the crisis.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench has initiated an inquiry commission to probe water contamination in Bhagirathpura. This decision follows alarming reports linking several deaths to a recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea caused by tainted water.
A division bench, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, highlighted the urgent need for investigation by a credible authority. Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former High Court judge, will head the commission to determine the root cause of the contamination.
The court ordered the submission of an interim report within four weeks of the commission's commencement. The comprehensive inquiry will involve summoning officials, examining records, and testing water samples, with cooperation expected from various state bodies.
