Left Menu

Bengal BJP chief faces black flag protest in S-24 Pgns, his supporters clash with demonstrators

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was on Monday greeted with black flags allegedly by TMC members in West Bengals South 24 Parganas, where he had gone for organisational work, according to saffron party sources.A scuffle ensued between supporters of the two sides following the incident, they said.A senior police officer, when approached, stated that the saffron party workers staged a road blockade in Kulpi area for around 30 minutes after the fracas.Some people held a demonstration when Majumdar visited Kulpi area and that, in turn, led to a scuffle between those accompanying him and the demonstrators.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 09:53 IST
Bengal BJP chief faces black flag protest in S-24 Pgns, his supporters clash with demonstrators
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was on Monday greeted with black flags allegedly by TMC members in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, where he had gone for organisational work, according to saffron party sources.

A scuffle ensued between supporters of the two sides following the incident, they said.

A senior police officer, when approached, stated that the saffron party workers staged a road blockade in Kulpi area for around 30 minutes after the fracas.

''Some people held a demonstration when Majumdar visited Kulpi area and that, in turn, led to a scuffle between those accompanying him and the demonstrators. BJP workers subsequently blocked the state highway. A team from Kulpi police station, however, managed to bring the situation under control and lift the blockade,'' the officer said.

Majumdar later told reporters that police were mute spectators as TMC activists, holding party flag, surrounded his car and shouted 'Go Back'.

''They also tried to manhandle me. If the TMC is so sure about its support base and popularity in the state, why are they resorting to such undemocratic means? It shows the TMC doesn't believe in giving space to the opposition, particularly the BJP in West Bengal,'' he said.

During the day, BJP activists took out rallies in several parts of the state in protest against the incident in Kulpi.

Making light of his claims, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said his party workers were not involved in the incident and Majumdar was ''staging a drama'' for media attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022