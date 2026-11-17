BJP leaders on Tuesday alleged widespread corruption in the Congress-led Telangana government, claiming that contractors and agencies were being forced to pay commissions of 20 to 40 per cent to secure projects and clear pending bills. Reacting to Congress MLA J Anirudh Reddy's allegations of corruption by state officials, BJP State Chief Spokesperson NV Subash claimed that corruption had increased since the Congress came to power in Telangana.

"We have been vocal on this point right from the beginning: as soon as the Congress party came into power, over the past 36 months, from the day the Congress party took charge in Telangana, corruption started. Corruption and Congress are the same," he told ANI. Subash alleged that a system of commission, which he referred to as 'RR tax' involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi, was prevailing in the state.

"For every work being carried out in Telangana, whether by a contractor, an agency, or a company, the system prevailing in the state for the past 36 months involves around a 20 to 40 per cent commission on that. Consequently, the contractors, agencies, and companies are suffering whenever they participate in tenders," he said. BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy also accused the Congress government of failing to address corruption allegations raised by its own legislators.

He said Anirudh Reddy had previously raised concerns about the functioning of the Congress-led government and had approached the court along with four other MLAs through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning alleged land grabbing and illegal construction in Telangana. Maheshwar Reddy further claimed that Anirudh Reddy had last month highlighted pending bills worth Rs 40 crore in his constituency and threatened suicide if the dues were not cleared.

"Now, when Anirudh Reddy claims that bills are not being cleared unless a 20 to 30 per cent commission is paid, he is highlighting a truth that the BJP has raised many times," he said. The BJP MLA alleged that contractors in several constituencies were reluctant to undertake government works because of demands for commissions both at the tendering stage and while clearing bills.

"Today, in almost every constituency, except Kodangal and a few others represented by certain ministers, contractors are refusing to take on any work. This is because they are being asked for commissions both to secure contracts and to get their bills cleared, a 'B-tax' amounting to 20 to 25 per cent of the bill value," he said. He added that allegations made by Congress legislators themselves raised questions about the functioning of the state government.

"When Congress MLAs themselves are saying this, it becomes clear what kind of government is running in Telangana and how the doors to corruption have been thrown wide open," Maheshwar Reddy said. (ANI)