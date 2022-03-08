Left Menu

Odisha's KLF, Nepal's Sahitya Kala Mandir to jointly host literary fest in Kathmandu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 10:47 IST
Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) organizers and Sahitya Kala Mandir of Nepal will jointly host an international literary event in Kathmandu this year.

The collaboration will strengthen India-Nepal relations, a release has said.

KLF Bhubaneswar and Sahitya Kala Mandir will host the event for the first time, KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida said.

A meeting was recently held between members of the two organizations. The event is still in the planning phase and the date and other details are yet to be decided.

