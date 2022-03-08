Odisha's KLF, Nepal's Sahitya Kala Mandir to jointly host literary fest in Kathmandu
Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) organizers and Sahitya Kala Mandir of Nepal will jointly host an international literary event in Kathmandu this year.
The collaboration will strengthen India-Nepal relations, a release has said.
KLF Bhubaneswar and Sahitya Kala Mandir will host the event for the first time, KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida said.
A meeting was recently held between members of the two organizations. The event is still in the planning phase and the date and other details are yet to be decided.
