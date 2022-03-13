Czechs to deliver further military aid to Ukraine worth at least $31.5 mln -minister
13-03-2022
The Czech Republic will deliver further military aid to Ukraine worth at least 725 million crowns ($31.55 million), Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Sunday.
Cernochova, speaking in a television debate, declined to provide any details on the shipments, citing security concerns.
($1 = 22.9800 Czech crowns)
