Czechs to deliver further military aid to Ukraine worth at least $31.5 mln -minister

The Czech Republic will deliver further military aid to Ukraine worth at least 725 million crowns ($31.55 million), Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said on Sunday.

Cernochova, speaking in a television debate, declined to provide any details on the shipments, citing security concerns.

($1 = 22.9800 Czech crowns)

