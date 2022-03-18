Bulgaria expels 10 Russian diplomats-foreign ministry
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's foreign ministry said on Friday it has declared 10 Russian diplomats "persona non grata" and gave them 72 hours to leave the Balkan country over activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status.
In a statement on its website, the foreign ministry said the Russian ambassador to Sofia has been informed about the expulsions.
