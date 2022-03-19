Left Menu

J-K: BSF DG visits international border in RS Pura, reviews security preparations

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday, visited the International Border in R S Pura and reviewed the security preparation there.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:47 IST
J-K: BSF DG visits international border in RS Pura, reviews security preparations
BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh in Jammu (File Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday, visited the International Border in R S Pura and reviewed the security preparation there.

The DG said, "The Ceasefire agreement is being followed and BSF jawans are alert on the border and also all the surveillance systems are in place. We are also replacing lights for better visibility to stop the nefarious designs of anti-India elements."

The DG is on a three-day visit to the union territory to review the security situation at the Jammu International Border, from Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022