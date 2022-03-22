Left Menu

Bill to crackdown on criminals of NZ companies to be introduced

An additional benefit of these changes is that the residential addresses of company directors will no longer need to be made publicly available on the Companies Office website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-03-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 09:28 IST
Bill to crackdown on criminals of NZ companies to be introduced
A Bill containing the proposed legislation will be introduced in late 2022, following a consultation with industry stakeholders and the public. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today.

It will include changes to the rules around beneficial owners to make it easier to see who owns or controls a company.

"The changes we're making sit in line with the Government's National Security Priorities to help identify threats, risks, and challenges to New Zealand's security and wellbeing. It will also help to bring us in line with other jurisdictions," David Clark said.

"The changes Cabinet has agreed to strike a balance between maintaining the ease of doing business, and protecting New Zealanders from illegal activities."

"It's quick and simple to establish a company or a limited partnership in New Zealand, which is great for doing business, but it also opens the door for criminals to take advantage.

"The Pandora and Panama papers highlighted some key vulnerabilities which need to be addressed. Frankly, New Zealanders deserve to know who they're doing business with.

"When searching the Companies Register, it can be difficult to see the complete picture of a company's ownership structure. The new measures will make it a requirement to provide accurate information about who the 'beneficial owner' is.

A unique identifier number, or serial number, will also be assigned to all beneficial owners, directors and general partners of limited partnerships. It will mean the Companies Office will be able to confidently link individuals with all entities they are associated with, and this will be publicly available.

An additional benefit of these changes is that the residential addresses of company directors will no longer need to be made publicly available on the Companies Office website.

"I know that many directors have expressed concern about their home address being visible to all. Under the proposed changes, directors can apply to have a service address displayed on the Companies Register instead of their residential address," David Clark said.

A Bill containing the proposed legislation will be introduced in late 2022, following a consultation with industry stakeholders and the public.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022