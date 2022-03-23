Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) today and said their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 08:31 IST
Bhagat Singh . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) today and said their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. The three freedom fighters were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case.

PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "Tributes to the immortal sons of Mother India, Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day. Their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!" March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata at 6 PM via video conferencing, Meanwhile, the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has declared Bhagat Singh's death anniversary on March 23 as a state holiday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had declared about the state holiday in the Assembly and requested people to visit his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. It may be noted that the swearing-in ceremony of CM Mann took place at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

After an unprecedented win in the recently concluded Punjab elections, Bhagwant Mann had said that in all the government offices in the state, there will be only portraits of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. (ANI)

