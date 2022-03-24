Left Menu

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on 2 entities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:13 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on 2 entities
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed penalties totalling Rs 10 lakh on two entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options segment on BSE. In two separate orders, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd and Rajendra Prasad Agarwal HUF.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in illiquid stock options on BSE from April 2014 to September 2015.

Pursuant to the probe, it was revealed that these entities were among those that indulged in execution of reversal trades in the segment that created artificial volumes.

By indulging in such trades in stock options, they violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) regulations, it added.

