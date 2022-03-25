Left Menu

Maha: Speech-impaired boy sexually abused, killed in Pune; one held

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:32 IST
Maha: Speech-impaired boy sexually abused, killed in Pune; one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old speech-impaired boy was allegedly sexually abused and strangled to death by a man in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested a 21-year-old man, who allegedly killed the boy and dumped his body in a gunny bag in Kothrud area on Thursday evening, an official said.

''We have arrested a man who lives in a dwelling next to the victim's house in Kothrud,'' senior inspector Mahendra Jagtap of Kothrud police station said.

The accused has been arrested under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 364 (kidnapping) and relevant provisions of the Protection for Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The accused first sexually abused the boy and strangled him to death, before dumping the body in a gunny bag, the official added.

