Nagpur: 2 held for duping job aspirants of Rs 28 lakh

Two persons were booked for allegedly duping people of Rs 28 lakh by promising them jobs in the railways, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

They have been identified as Surendra Teland (52) and Dinesh Prasad (45).

The two collected Rs 28 lakh from people between 2015 and June, 2019, and in some cases even issued fake appointment letters, the Sitabuldi police station official said.

