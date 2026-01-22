Finnish president aims to ready plan for Arctic security by NATO July summit
Reuters | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:49 IST
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Wednesday he wants to get a plan aimed at bolstering Arctic security ready by a NATO summit in Ankara in July after the United States announced a framework deal to de-escalate a row over Greenland's future.
"In an ideal world, we would have something ready by the NATO summit in Ankara," Stubb told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
