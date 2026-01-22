Finnish president aims to ready plan for Arctic security by NATO July summit

Finnish ‌President Alexander Stubb said on Wednesday he ⁠wants to get a plan aimed at bolstering Arctic security ​ready by a ‍NATO summit in Ankara in July after the United ⁠States ‌announced ⁠a framework deal to de-escalate a ‍row over Greenland's future.

"In ​an ideal world, we would ⁠have something ready by ⁠the NATO summit in Ankara," Stubb told Reuters ⁠on the sidelines of the ⁠World ‌Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

