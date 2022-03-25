Left Menu

17-year-old boy held by Delhi police for allegedly killing minor

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a minor boy in Delhi's Peer Baba Majaar, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:18 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a minor boy in Delhi's Peer Baba Majaar, the police said. The police received a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a body at Mangol Puri police station.

The local police reached the spot near Delhi's Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road and found a bag in which an unknown body of a male with throat slit injuries was stuffed. On enquiry, it was found that a case has been already registered in this regard under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and now section 302 of IPC was added to the above case.

The investigation was taken up in South Rohini Police Station. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

