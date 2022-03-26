Madras HC Judges beat Kerala counterparts in T20 friendly

In a friendly T20 tie between the Judges of High Courts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu here on Saturday, the latter romped home comfortably while chasing down a modest target of 105 runs with seven wickets to spare.

The Madras High Court Judges team emerged victorious on the back of an all-round show by Justice Abdul Quddhose who picked up four wickets for 20 runs and also contributed 25 runs with the bat during the successful run chase. He remained not out.

Justice S Vaidyanathan scored 27 off 26 balls. The Madras HC team scored 106 runs to win with about four overs to spare, at the match held at the IIT Chemplast cricket ground here.

For the Kerala team, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan top-scored with 30 off 24 balls.

