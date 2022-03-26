Left Menu

Madras HC Judges beat Kerala counterparts in T20 friendly

The Madras HC team scored 106 runs to win with about four overs to spare, at the match held at the IIT Chemplast cricket ground here.For the Kerala team, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan top scored with 30 off 24 balls.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 16:59 IST
Madras HC Judges beat Kerala counterparts in T20 friendly
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a friendly T20 tie between the Judges of High Courts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu here on Saturday, the latter romped home comfortably while chasing down a modest target of 105 runs with seven wickets to spare.

The Madras High Court Judges team emerged victorious on the back of an all-round show by Justice Abdul Quddhose who picked up four wickets for 20 runs and also contributed 25 runs with the bat during the successful run chase. He remained not out.

Justice S Vaidyanathan scored 27 off 26 balls. The Madras HC team scored 106 runs to win with about four overs to spare, at the match held at the IIT Chemplast cricket ground here.

For the Kerala team, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan top-scored with 30 off 24 balls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022