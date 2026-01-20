Tamil Nadu Challenges VB-G RAM G; Demands MGNREGA Revival

The Tamil Nadu government has called on the central government to revoke the newly implemented VB-G RAM G, seeking a return to the rural employment scheme MGNREGA. The state argues that the new scheme has escalated financial strain while hindering development in rural sectors.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu highlighted the financial repercussions, stating an increase of Rs 5,000 crore annually in the state's burden due to the central policy. The state has consistently been awarded for its effective execution of MGNREGA, applauded for its focus on social security and rural empowerment.

On another note, the government reiterated commitment to its two-language education policy. The state criticized the central government's perceived oppositional stance, which is seen as stymieing necessary state projects by denying approvals and imposing challenging conditions.

